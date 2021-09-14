CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne, OR

Monday sun alert in Terrebonne — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel
Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(TERREBONNE, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Terrebonne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Terrebonne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bvY6qNY00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

