Atoka, TN

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Atoka (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ATOKA, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atoka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bvY6nyb00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atoka Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atoka: Monday, September 20: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, September 22: Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during
Rainy forecast for Atoka? Jump on it!

(ATOKA, TN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Atoka Sunday, but it doesn't have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Tuesday sun alert in Atoka — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ATOKA, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atoka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
