Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

FAIRFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0bvY6gnW00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

