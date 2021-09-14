CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Top, PA

Rainy forecast for Mountain Top? Jump on it!

Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel
Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(MOUNTAIN TOP, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mountain Top Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain Top:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bvY6d9L00

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel

Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel

Mountain Top, PA
