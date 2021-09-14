Rainy forecast for Mountain Top? Jump on it!

(MOUNTAIN TOP, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mountain Top Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain Top:

Monday, September 13 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.