CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath, PA

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Bath

Bath (PA) Weather Channel
Bath (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(BATH, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bath. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bath:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bvY6SOE00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Bath

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bath: Monday, September 20: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Chance of rain showers
BATH, PA
Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Bath is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(BATH, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bath. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BATH, PA
Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Bath, PA
69
Followers
564
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy