CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 8 days ago

Www.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.thehollywoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Elvira Actress Cassandra Peterson Comes Out, Reveals 19-Year Relationship With Woman

Cassandra Peterson, the actress and performer best known to the world as the horror host Elvira, has officially come out. Peterson broke the news in her latest memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, which was released wherever books are sold on Tuesday. As Peterson revealed, she has been in a 19-year romantic relationship with another woman, Teresa "T" Wierson. Peterson was previously married to musician-turned-manager Mark Pierson from 1981 to 2003, and the couple have one daughter, Sadie Pierson. As Peterson recounts in her memoir, she first met Wierson at the Hollywood Gold's Gym after initially mistaking her for a man, and the pair's friendship turned romantic following her divorce from Pierson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
districtchronicles.com

Did Brian Laundrie Live Stream From a Boat on Instagram?

Tweets say Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance and a “person of interest” in the influencer’s homicide, live streamed on Instagram on Monday for a few seconds. Footage of the alleged live stream circulating on Twitter and TikTok shows open water, a camouflage Croc shoe, and a floating plastic jug. But...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gossip Cop

‘SYTYCD’ Star Dead At 33: Remembering Standout Contestant Serge Onik

An alum with dancing competition reality show So You Think You Can Dance Serge Onik has passed away at age 33. The prolific young dancer had a number of credits under his belt, including a stint on Dancing With The Stars and an ensemble appearance in the recent Lin Manuel Miranda hit movie In The Heights. News of his death comes just as Onik’s career was just getting started and has saddened many of those who worked closely with him.
THEATER & DANCE
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TVLine

FBI: Most Wanted: Kellan Lutz Confirms Series Exit Following Season 3 Premiere — Read Statement

FBI: Most Wanted viewers have seen the last of Special Agent Kenny Crosby. Following the events of Tuesday’s Season 3 premiere — which was Part 2 of a three-part crossover with FBI and new spinoff FBI: International — original cast member Kellan Lutz has confirmed his departure from the CBS procedural. After the episode, the Twilight vet released a statement on social media acknowledging that a series of real-life heartbreaks — including the loss of his first-born daughter in 2020 — led to his early exit. “Crosby won’t be chasing down any bad guys for a little while,” Lutz confirmed. “2020 was...
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Brian Laundrie seen reading novel about missing women

Internet sleuths claim Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie is seen reading a book about women who go missing in a video uploaded to the couple’s Youtube travel channel. Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in the case, is briefly shown reading what appears to be Jeff VanderMeer’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Is Leaving HBO Max Tonight

This year has already brought some pretty stellar additions to the world of superhero movies, with DC's The Suicide Squad ranking high among them. The blockbuster film was first released both in theaters on August 6th, with it also being made available on HBO Max for the first 31 days of its release. Unfortunately, that limited time has officially come to an end, as The Suicide Squad is expected to initially leave HBO Max on the evening of Sunday, September 5th. This means that subscribers who pay for the streamer's $14.99/month ad-free plan have until then to watch (or rewatch) James Gunn's DC epic.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju & More Star In 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Series Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer television series has arrived!. Madison Iseman and Brianne Tju are among those who star in the Prime Video series, which is a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film that honors the same chilling premise – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.
TV SERIES
Complex

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Star in Racy New SKIMS Campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have joined forces for the new SKIMS campaign. Fox, and both Kardashians took to Instagram to post a series of racy photos taken for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy