3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s cloudy forecast in Aliceville

 8 days ago

(ALICEVILLE, AL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Monday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aliceville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bvY6G2k00

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

