Chiloquin Daily Weather Forecast
CHILOQUIN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 79 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Patchy Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
