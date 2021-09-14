CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yanceyville, NC

Monday sun alert in Yanceyville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel
Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(YANCEYVILLE, NC) A sunny Monday is here for Yanceyville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yanceyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bvY62lp00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel

Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel

Yanceyville, NC
156
Followers
566
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy