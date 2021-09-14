Johnston Daily Weather Forecast

JOHNSTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



