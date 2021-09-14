CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0bvY5jYK00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

