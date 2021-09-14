Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
