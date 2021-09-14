CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landrum, SC

Landrum Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

LANDRUM, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0bvY5SUr00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

