Walnut Cove, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Walnut Cove

 8 days ago

WALNUT COVE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0bvY5Rc800

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

