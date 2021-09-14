4-Day Weather Forecast For Walnut Cove
WALNUT COVE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0