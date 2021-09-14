4-Day Weather Forecast For Shiprock
SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
