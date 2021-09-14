CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Shiprock

Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel
Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bvY5JnY00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

