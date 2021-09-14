4-Day Weather Forecast For Shiprock

SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



