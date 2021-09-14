Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(CENTRAL, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Central. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Central:

Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.