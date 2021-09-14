CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Central, SC

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Central (SC) Weather Channel
Central (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(CENTRAL, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Central. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Central:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bvY5Iup00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Central (SC) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Central

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Central: Sunday, September 19: Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, September 20: Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Tuesday, September 21:
CENTRAL, SC
Central (SC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Central

(CENTRAL, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Central. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CENTRAL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Central, SC
Central (SC) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Central — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CENTRAL, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Central. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CENTRAL, SC
Central (SC) Weather Channel

Central (SC) Weather Channel

Central, SC
85
Followers
560
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy