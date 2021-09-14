CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintwood, VA

Clintwood Daily Weather Forecast

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CLINTWOOD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0bvY54du00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel

Clintwood, VA
