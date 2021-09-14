Clintwood Daily Weather Forecast
CLINTWOOD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
