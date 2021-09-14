Daily Weather Forecast For Hughson
HUGHSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
