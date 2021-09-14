CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belington, WV

Take advantage of Monday sun in Belington

Belington (WV) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(BELINGTON, WV) A sunny Monday is here for Belington, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0bvY4hkf00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

