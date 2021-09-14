CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, MS

Lumberton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel
Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LUMBERTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bvY4WzY00

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Lumberton, MS
Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel

Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel

Lumberton, MS
