Lumberton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LUMBERTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
