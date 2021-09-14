Monday sun alert in Carrollton — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(CARROLLTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carrollton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carrollton:
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
