CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrollton, KY

Monday sun alert in Carrollton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(CARROLLTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carrollton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carrollton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0bvY4UE600

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Carrollton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carrollton: Tuesday, September 21: Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Thursday, September 23: Mostly
CARROLLTON, KY
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(CARROLLTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carrollton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
CARROLLTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, KY
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Carrollton, KY
165
Followers
565
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy