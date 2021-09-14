CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, UT

Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0bvY4SSe00

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

