Weather Forecast For Roosevelt
ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
