Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 52 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 49 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



