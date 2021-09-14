CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selmer, TN

Monday sun alert in Selmer — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(SELMER, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selmer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Selmer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bvY4RZv00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Selmer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Selmer: Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
SELMER, TN
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Selmer

(SELMER, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selmer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
SELMER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selmer, TN
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Selmer, TN
257
Followers
558
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy