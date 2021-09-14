Plain City Daily Weather Forecast
PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
