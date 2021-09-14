Weather Forecast For Clinton

CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.