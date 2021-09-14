CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MA

Weather Forecast For Clinton

 8 days ago

CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bvY3vgY00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

