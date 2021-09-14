Weather Forecast For Clinton
CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
