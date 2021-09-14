CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, NY

Groton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bvY3hZc00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

