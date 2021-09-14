Groton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
