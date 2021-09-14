Loomis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
