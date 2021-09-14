CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, MN

Monday rain in Rogers: Ideas to make the most of it

Rogers (MN) Weather Channel
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ROGERS, MN) Monday is set to be rainy in Rogers, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rogers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bvY3evR00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Rogers — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(ROGERS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rogers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
ROGERS, MN
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Rogers Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rogers: Friday, September 17: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, September 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms
ROGERS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, MN
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Rogers, MN
41
Followers
559
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy