Bethlehem, GA

Bethlehem Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

BETHLEHEM, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0bvY3d2i00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

