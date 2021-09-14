Grain Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
