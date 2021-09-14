Johnstown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0