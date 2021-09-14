CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, OH

Johnstown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Johnstown (OH) Weather Channel
Johnstown (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bvY3aOX00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

