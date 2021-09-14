CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncannon, PA

Duncannon Weather Forecast

Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

DUNCANNON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0bvY3YZx00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

