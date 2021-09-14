Millen Daily Weather Forecast
MILLEN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
