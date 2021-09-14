Weather Forecast For Thayer
THAYER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
