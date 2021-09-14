CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver, AL

Weaver Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

WEAVER, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bvY3ROs00

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Friday sun alert in Weaver — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WEAVER, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Weaver. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
