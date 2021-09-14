Weaver Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEAVER, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0