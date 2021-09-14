4-Day Weather Forecast For Donora
DONORA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
