Mullica Hill, NJ

Daily Weather Forecast For Mullica Hill

 8 days ago

MULLICA HILL, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bvY3PdQ00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Mullica Hill

(MULLICA HILL, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mullica Hill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
