Afton, OK

Afton Weather Forecast

Afton (OK) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

AFTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bvY3Ozv00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunday sun alert in Afton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(AFTON, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Afton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
AFTON, OK
