East. Helena Daily Weather Forecast

EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 39 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.