Lonoke, AR

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(LONOKE, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lonoke Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lonoke:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bvY3Hoq00

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

