Bushkill, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Bushkill

Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bvY3Gw700

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

