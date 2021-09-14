Daily Weather Forecast For Bushkill

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



