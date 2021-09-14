Daily Weather Forecast For Bushkill
BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
