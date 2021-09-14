Daily Weather Forecast For Hemphill
HEMPHILL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0