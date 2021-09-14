CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Hemphill

 8 days ago

HEMPHILL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bvY3F3O00

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

