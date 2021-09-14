4-Day Weather Forecast For New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
