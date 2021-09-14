4-Day Weather Forecast For New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



