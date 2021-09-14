CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Carlisle, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Carlisle

New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel
New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bvY3DHw00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in New Carlisle

(NEW CARLISLE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Carlisle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
NEW CARLISLE, OH
New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel

New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel

New Carlisle, OH
107
Followers
564
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy