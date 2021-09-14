Weather Forecast For Holden

HOLDEN, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



