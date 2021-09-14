Take advantage of Monday sun in Junction City
(JUNCTION CITY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Junction City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Junction City:
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
