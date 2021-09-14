CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OR

Take advantage of Monday sun in Junction City

Junction City (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(JUNCTION CITY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Junction City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Junction City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bvY3BWU00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

