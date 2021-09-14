CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill Springs, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Estill Springs

 8 days ago

ESTILL SPRINGS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0bvY3Adl00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

