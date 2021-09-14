CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

 8 days ago

(ROBINSON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Robinson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Robinson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0bvY34Qe00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

