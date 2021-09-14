4-Day Weather Forecast For Ecorse

ECORSE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.