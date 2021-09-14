CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads, FL

Sneads Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

SNEADS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0bvY2wX400

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

