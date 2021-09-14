CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitsett, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitsett

Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WHITSETT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bvY2s0A00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

WHITSETT, NC
Whitsett, NC
